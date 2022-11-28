Eat like a local in Busan, South Korea

Barbecue is also big in town, with the enticing aroma of sizzling meat wafting throughout the city’s pavements, alleys and backstreets. Splurge on some top-of-the-line beef ribs at Somunnan Amso Galbi, which has operated out of a traditional hanok house in Haeundae since 1964; try some galmaegisal (pork skirt meat) at Seorae, next to Gwangalli Beach; or satisfy your itch for thick slabs of samgyeopsal (pork belly) at Donenu in Choryang.

While Koreans probably weren’t the first people to pair fried chicken with cold beer, they’ve certainly perfected the art, resulting in a dining experience known as chimaek, a portmanteau of ‘chicken’ and ‘maekju’ (the Korean word for ‘beer’). While Busan has no shortage of spots to indulge in this treat, Mubanna may be the local favourite. Situated just behind Lotte Department Store, the Seomyeon branch of the storied Busan chain serves up some of the best chicken in town, along with plenty of icy beer.

A visit to the city wouldn’t be complete without sampling some nakji-bokkeum, a peppery dish featuring fresh octopus fried with garlic, green onions, carrots and plenty of gochujang (chilli paste). The always-hopping Guginae Nakji-bokkeum next to Suyeong Subway Station may just be your best bet in town, although be prepared to wait for a table. And before you leave, try some eomuk, Busan’s signature fish cake. Haeundae’s Goraesa Eomuk will satisfy all your fish cake needs. Grab a skewered eomuk to go and stroll down to the famous beach, where your heart will soar as you take down the local treat and watch the waves lap over the bright, wide sands.