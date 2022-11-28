Seven ways to enjoy contemporary art in Busan, South Korea

With its sandy beaches, gleaming skyscrapers, thrumming street markets, and ornate temples, South Korea’s second city of Busan has emerged from Seoul’s shadow to enjoy its own moment in the sun. This once rough-and-tumble port town is now home to some of the most exciting places to enjoy contemporary art. For nearly three decades, Busan has been home to the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) — the largest and most influential film festival in Asia — establishing the city as a creative hub. This invigorating energy has spilled over into other aspects of the town’s cultural life, including contemporary art. From cutting-edge galleries to whole neighbourhoods covered in vibrant murals, Busan can now lay claim to being South Korea’s burgeoning arts capital. Here are seven ways to soak up the city’s modern artistic splendour.

1. Lose yourself in the lights of Museum 1

Located just across the street from the Busan Cinema Center, Museum 1 (formerly the DAH Museum) offers an immersive experience in the expanding medium of digital art. What it lacks in space, however, it makes up for in wow factor, with a number of small rooms and installations surrounding the main hall, where a gargantuan screen projects multichromatic digital spectacles. These pieces spill out from the screen onto the floor, which is made up of a grid of LED tiles that stretch all the way to the other side of the space and up the wall, putting the viewer in the middle of the action. The result is dazzling, transportive and at times psychedelic. You’ll feel like you’ve stepped straight into a surreal animation that’s bathed in colours, images and ambient music so enthralling that you may never want to leave.

2. Visit the Busan Museum of Art

Opened in 1998, this city museum acts as a kind of anchor to the local and national art scene. The complex is made up of five floors including a basement and the Space Lee Ufan annex. The exhibitions cover a wide range of genres and media, though paintings by mid-20th-century Korean artists tend to be most prominent. The good thing about the Busan Museum of Art is that you don’t need to designate most of your day for a visit — it’s easy to see everything in just an hour or two.