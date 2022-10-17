Three epic road trips to try in New South Wales, Australia

1. The Grand Pacific Drive

Best for nature adventures

South of Sydney along the eastern coast is an 87-mile stretch of rugged cliffs and pristine beaches known as the Grand Pacific Drive. It starts amid the windswept grasslands and cliffs of the Royal National Park, perfect for hiking bush trails or exploring ancient Aboriginal sites.

Keep your camera handy for the Sea Cliff Bridge, a sinuous concrete curve around steep coastal crags on the way to Wollongong, a city nestled between golden surf beaches and the high-forested walls of the Illawarra Escarpment. Brush up your surfing skills at the beach or explore the coastal lagoon of Lake Illawarra by stand-up paddleboard.



At Kiama, just a 15-minute drive south, gentle green hills descend into the drama of black volcanic rocks, thrashed with surf. Check out the rock pools and the surging Kiama Blowhole, or head inland for an adventure among the treetops with a heart-thumping ride on Australia’s highest zipline, the Illawarra Fly Zipline Adventure.

Finish your drive at the whale-watching mecca of Jervis Bay. Around 30,000 whales migrate along the New South Wales coast between May and September along the ‘Humpback Highway’, while seals and dolphins can be spotted year-round. For a perfect end to your journey, stay in a luxury tent amid eucalypts and paperbark trees, where you can sit back, sip a locally brewed craft beer and relax under the stars.