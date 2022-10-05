Eight exhilarating winter sports in Zell am See-Kaprun, Austria

1. Skiing

With the help of a Ski Alpin card, which offers access to multi-day passes across the resort, 250 miles of pistes are available to skiers of all abilities. These include slopes in Kitzsteinhorn, Schmittenhöhe, Skicircus Saalbach, Hinterglemm, Leogang and Fieberbrunn. For those hungry to notch up the distances, the 7.5-mile lift network is the longest, fastest and highest in the Eastern Alps, with new panorama cabins from Maiskogel to the Glacier Kitzsteinhorn.

2. Freeriding

Due to the glacier, powder snow is exceptional at altitude. Experienced freeriders can hire a mountain guide, but intermediates can hone their skills, too, with the weekly ‘Freeride Monday’ training sessions. On the Kitzsteinhorn, five well-signposted, lift-served freeride routes include intermediate runs. You’ll also find an information base at the Alpincentre providing data about the weather, snow and current avalanche-warning level. You can also test your avalanche equipment here.

3. Weekly winter programme

Zell am See-Kaprun hosts an array of weekly activities for travellers, introducing them to experiences ranging from invigorating freerides to tours of the local winter markets. Opt for an icy yoga session, warmed by the glow of an Alpine sunrise, or strap on your snowshoes and follow an experienced mountain guide along a snow-laden trail.