The best family activities in the Austrian Alps

Nowhere quite matches the Austrian Alps when it comes to family adventures, with their seemingly limitless outdoor activities, striking alpine scenery and a tradition of warm, friendly hospitality. The Grossarltal region is particularly well pitched for travellers of all ages. Located just over 40 miles south of Salzburg, between the River Salzach and the soaring peaks of the Hohe Tauern National Park, the Grossarltal offers a wealth of family-oriented activities — including sun-drenched hiking in the summer and snow-sure skiing in the winter — entertainment and accommodation.

For children with boundless energy, there's no better way to explore these magnificent mountain landscapes than on foot. Austria is one of the world’s foremost hiking destinations, with an inexhaustible range of trails — from thrilling mountain routes to pushchair-friendly family strolls, and pretty much everything in between — and the Grossarltal is no exception. The area boasts almost 250 miles of marked hiking paths and over 40 mountain huts at which to refuel after a morning’s exploration. Younger adventurers can earn three different hiking badges on walks in the region, collecting stamps at various points along the trail. There are also guided walks and fairytale-focused routes for extra entertainment.

Alternatively, ramp up the adrenaline on the Grossarltal's some 100 miles of marked mountain bike trails, or at the 10,000m2 bike park, which offers routes of varying difficulty. Mountain bikes (including junior sizes) can easily be rented in town and at many hotels, with e-bikes available for those that might need a little extra oomph.