Surf, sounds and street food: six of the best things to do in Tobago

Resting at the southern end of the Windward Islands, Tobago lies 22 miles north-east of its big sister, Trinidad. A gentle charmer with a hilly, forested backbone and a coastline defined by wide, sandy beaches, the island has remained relatively undiscovered compared to other Caribbean destinations. We round up six of the best ways to discover it.

1. Find your perfect beach

From the party scene at Pigeon Point to the castaway sands of Englishman's Bay, Tobago has beaches for all moods. Between March and September, leatherback turtles lay their eggs at night on stretches of coast such as Stonehaven Bay and Great Courland Bay, with hotel staff waking guests to see this sight. Surfers can catch some waves at Mount Irvine Bay, one of three beaches that recently achieved Blue Flag pilot status, while families with young children will appreciate the shallow and sheltered waters at Canoe Bay. Two popular swimming spots near Buccoo Reef, only accessible by boat, are No Man's Land, a slender spit of white coral sand, and Nylon Pool, a mid-sea bathing area with thigh-high water and a sandy floor.

2. Discover the rainforest

Tobago’s UNESCO MaB-listed Main Ridge Forest Reserve has been protected since 1776. It’s the island's crowning glory, preserving just under 10,000 acres of tropical rainforest that has no admission fee and is a delight for both walkers and birdwatchers. A chief attraction here is the endemic white-tailed sabrewing hummingbird, part of a rollcall of more than 260 birds. A further 15 birdwatching sites around the island offer the chance to spy avian stars from flycatchers and jacamars to boobies and frigatebirds. The reserve has nine hiking trails, while the nearby Argyle Falls, which plunge 175ft over three levels, is a favourite spot to cool off in natural rock pools.