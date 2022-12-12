The gateway to Australia: five of the best experiences in New South Wales

1. Discover the pearls of the Central Coast

Enjoy a 20-minute seaplane flight from Sydney to Broken Bay, where the Pittwater and Hawkesbury rivers converge. Here, you can cruise the waterways and discover the pearl farm before retreating to the newly opened Shellar Door for a hands-on pearl-grading experience.

“It’s fascinating stuff,” says Joshua Clarke, senior specialist at Audley Travel. “You get an insight into the history of Australian pearl farming and how local Akoya Broken Bay pearls are turned into magnificent works of art.”

After an insightful course on the intricacies of pearl farming, enjoy lunch and a glass of wine with a view of Spectacle Island — an old storage site for the colonial government’s gunpowder — before boarding the plane back to Sydney, where you'll have a bird’s eye view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House.