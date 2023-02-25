A neighbourhood guide to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket

There’s a real sense of arrival when you step foot on an island and the destinations of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are no exception. Located in the state of Massachusetts just seven and 28 miles south of Cape Cod, respectively — each of these islands offers a very different and unique experience.

There are, of course, certain things these two destinations have in common: beautiful beaches, idyllic fields, bustling seaside villages and deep connections to nature. Both are also home to year-round communities that swell with summer visitors. However, upon closer inspection, it’s clear it’s not only 13 miles of ocean that separates these islands. Martha’s Vineyard is the larger and more lively of the two, with six towns — each with a different personality. In contrast, Nantucket is centred around just one town, with a more laid-back atmosphere and plenty of picturesque public beaches.

Though many visitors choose just one of these islands to explore, the most rewarding experiences come to those who take their time to discover the nature and neighbourhoods of both.