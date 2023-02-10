Five ways to discover Seattle's legendary music scene

Seattle is a city that dances to its own beat. Not only has it birthed one of the greatest guitar players in Jimi Hendrix, but it has also encouraged the underground sounds of Nirvana, Soundgarden and Alice In Chains to bubble up into the mainstream. Post-grunge, in an exciting new musical landscape, a diverse selection of performers are stepping up to the mic.

1. Make sweet music at the Museum of Pop Culture

Seattle is no stranger to boundary-pushing architecture, and the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) is almost worth visiting solely to admire its futuristic facade. But venture over the threshold of this shrine to popular culture and you'll find galleries dedicated to indie gaming, cult movies and sci-fi animations — as well as contemporary musicians. Catch a local band on the big screen at the on-site Sky Church, a concert venue featuring one of the world’s largest LED displays, or unleash your inner rock star at the Sound Lab, thrashing it out with real instruments before a virtual pit of moshing fans.

2. Go dancing in the street at a city festival

In 2023, Seattle will prepare to host some of the most invigorating live music events in the US. In March, find your groove at the rhythmic Freakout weekender, while the multidisciplinary Bumbershoot arts festival will make a comeback in early September, with a packed schedule showcasing the best of the city’s comedic talents, visual arts, music, dance and theatre. Alternatively, keep things local at the Capitol Hill Block Party in July, where activism and community events take the spotlight alongside six stages of pulsating punk, pop and R&B.