Four local flavours to try on your next visit to Wales

Wales has a flair for provenance and produce, but it’s also a hotbed of gastronomic experimentation. From artisan cheese to craft beer blends, the country has so many flavours to offer. You’ll find traditional Welsh cuisine in the restaurants and gastropubs, but head to the smaller delicatessens and farm kitchens to discover exciting and new award-winning flavours. Here are four Welsh Great Taste Awards winners and the products worth trying on your next visit.

Hogget mince from Pembrokeshire Lamb

Like so many great food stories, that of Steve and Kara Lewis began over the kitchen table. The couple, who both come from farming families that date back to the 17th century, are now the chief tenants of a 100-acre farm in Treffgarne, Haverfordwest, and own Pembrokeshire Lamb, a company offering gate-to-plate produce with an artisan, sustainable bent. Where west Wales is known for high-welfare, grass-fed lamb, on the couple’s West Ford farm, hogget and mutton are key — especially lean hogget mince, which distils countryside flavours like clover, brassicas and spring grass onto a single plate.

How to try: Order a sustainably sourced hogget meat box online, then serve with BBQ Sauce or Sleeping Dragon smoky spice rub made by The Welsh Saucery — Steve and Kara’s other gourmet adventure. pembrokeshirelamb.co.uk