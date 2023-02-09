Seven unmissable outdoor adventures in Sedona, Arizona

Head to the desert to peer into endless canyons, trace the striations on layers of ruby red rock, hike the pine forests, or simply find yourself in Sedona, where spirituality is as much a part of the landscape as the giant saguaro cacti. This new-age town is known for its thriving arts community, the sandstone and iron-rich red rocks seen in every direction, and as a playground for outdoor enthusiasts. Here are seven wild activities for your next trip to the iconic Red Rock Country.

1. Ride with Sedona Jeep Tours

Embark on an adventure through desert vistas on a tour of the Broken Arrow Trail, regarded as one of the best places to ride in a 4x4 vehicle in Sedona. These off-road Jeeps easily scale enormous red rocks, inch down near-vertical descents and offer unforgettable views. Plus, there are lots of opportunities to stop and take photographs and to hear fascinating details about the area’s history, including its many film credits in famous Western movies.

2. Hike Adobe Jack Trail

By Sedona standards, this 1.7-mile hike is fairly easy. The route includes Mogollon Rim, winding mesquite and cypress forests (popular with cyclists) and striking views of red rock. It also intersects with numerous other trails, including Coyote and Grand Central. Another impressive option is the short but steep Schuerman Mountain Trail, where hikers will pass wildflowers and basalt rocks, crossing a lava bed with the option to continue up to the peak of Schuerman Mountain.