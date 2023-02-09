PAID CONTENT FOR AMBIENTE, A LANDSCAPE HOTEL
Seven unmissable outdoor adventures in Sedona, Arizona
The Red Rock State Park in Sedona is an iconic, 286-acre nature reserve.
Head to the desert to peer into endless canyons, trace the striations on layers of ruby red rock, hike the pine forests, or simply find yourself in Sedona, where spirituality is as much a part of the landscape as the giant saguaro cacti. This new-age town is known for its thriving arts community, the sandstone and iron-rich red rocks seen in every direction, and as a playground for outdoor enthusiasts. Here are seven wild activities for your next trip to the iconic Red Rock Country.
1. Ride with Sedona Jeep Tours
Embark on an adventure through desert vistas on a tour of the Broken Arrow Trail, regarded as one of the best places to ride in a 4x4 vehicle in Sedona. These off-road Jeeps easily scale enormous red rocks, inch down near-vertical descents and offer unforgettable views. Plus, there are lots of opportunities to stop and take photographs and to hear fascinating details about the area’s history, including its many film credits in famous Western movies.
2. Hike Adobe Jack Trail
By Sedona standards, this 1.7-mile hike is fairly easy. The route includes Mogollon Rim, winding mesquite and cypress forests (popular with cyclists) and striking views of red rock. It also intersects with numerous other trails, including Coyote and Grand Central. Another impressive option is the short but steep Schuerman Mountain Trail, where hikers will pass wildflowers and basalt rocks, crossing a lava bed with the option to continue up to the peak of Schuerman Mountain.
3. Go horseback riding
Horseback riding is a great way of taking in the area’s scenery: experiences include a gentle cowpoke group ride led by an experienced wrangler and a more bespoke, personalised private tour. The horse will follow winding trails circling the base of House Mountain in Echo Canyon — this region is called Page Springs and is known as Arizona’s wine country, just nine miles from Sedona.
4. Take a hot-air balloon ride
There’s nothing quite like climbing into the basket of a hot-air balloon, hearing the roar of the flames above you and gently soaring upwards away from the desert floor — it’s well worth the pre-dawn wake-up call to witness the sunrise from high above Sedona. Afterwards, enjoy a celebratory toast or a champagne picnic breakfast before heading back to your hotel to begin the rest of your day.
The atrium bedrooms at Ambiente, a Landscape Hotel offer views of the area's natural surroundings, including red rock formations.
5. Gaze at stars and red rocks
Book one of 40 atrium rooms at Ambiente, a Landscape Hotel, and experience the purported healing properties of the Sedona landscape for yourself. The atriums, which naturally blend into the surrounding forest, offer private rooftops for a spot of stargazing and a wealth of views including Coconino National Forest and red rock formations.
6. Visit a vineyard
Far from simply a baked desert landscape, the elevation in Sedona produces slightly cooler temperatures than in other parts of Arizona and contributes to pockets of microclimates that mirror some of the greatest wine-growing regions in the world. Follow the Verde Valley wine trail to discover 19 commercial vineyards with 25 tasting rooms and enjoy new flavours and vintages in the surrounding region. Visit in September to attend the annual two-day Sedona Winefest for wines, food and music.
7. Bike the Aerie Trail
There are many outfitters in the city for renting bike gear, whether you prefer a mountain bike or a city cruiser. Rentals include bike, helmet, repair kit and maps of local trails. For an easy ride with magnificent views of Bear Mountain and Fay and Boynton Canyons follow the Aerie Trail on an almost six-mile round trip. Start the ride from either end of the trail at the car parks of Aerie Trailhead or the Boynton Canyon Trailhead.
