Why the spiritual and secluded Iya Valley should be your next Japanese getaway

Where is Iya Valley?

Iya Valley is located in western Tokushima in northeast Shikoku, which is the smallest of Japan’s four main islands. Shikoku clings to Honshu’s underbelly, hung between the big-hitters of Hiroshima and Kobe. Despite being easily reached by car, crossing the Seto Inland Sea by suspension bridges, the region remains less visited by international tourists.

Iya — which translates to ‘ancestor valley’ — is Shikoku’s dark heart: a tree-mantled, mountainous time capsule carved up by monumental valleys and rushing, jade rivers. It’s roughly divided into two regions: Nishi-Iya, a more accessible region along the great Yoshino River, and Oku-Iya (also Higashi-Iya), one of the deepest and most secluded parts of Japan.

What’s it known for?

Iya Valley is a throwback to an old-world Japan, a region which hasn’t quite caught up with the rest of the country. Isolated by its geography, the first roads into Iya only appeared in the early to mid-20th century. Before that, its hardy, self-sufficient populace was left to develop alone. The result is an anomalous culture of hilltop towns, unmechanised farming, singular gastronomy and curious folklore. Iya’s impregnable landscape also made it a hideout for political exiles, who built the region’s best-known attraction: its three remaining vine bridges that crisscross above the Iya River.

Today, nature draws visitors to this spiritual, secluded valley. Iya abounds with spectacular scenery of steep, sandstone gorges, unfathomably blue-green rivers and veils of verdant forest that shift with the seasons. One of its strangest attractions is Nagoro, where one villager has tackled the dwindling population by replacing people with life-size dolls.

Who should visit?

The valley is for the adventurous. Over the year, Iya Valley offers hikes along dramatic cliffside trails, skiing at Shikoku’s oldest resort, canyoning through glassy pools and some of Japan’s best white-water rapids at Koboke Gorge. Even crossing its swaying, wisteria vine bridges feels intrepid, despite them being renewed every three years and now secretly bolstered by cables. As relatively few tourists make it to Iya Valley, it’s ideal for off-the-beaten-track travel and those hoping to experience an entirely different side of Japan. Iya Valley is wholly unique, with its flamboyant udatsu architecture, thatched hillside hamlets, indigo dyeing and tobacco trade, plus its rice-free food culture thanks to its inhospitable agriculture.