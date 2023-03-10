A definitive food guide to Alabama

From creative chefs elevating southern cuisine to new heights to laid-back coastal shacks serving up fresh-out-of-the-sea platters, Alabama’s rich and varied landscape is reflected in the unique food of its region. A road trip through this state ensures you won’t go hungry, because it’s all about sweet home-cooking in Alabama.

To deep dive into the southern state's culinary scene, start at the city of Mobile, situated by the warm waters of the Gulf Coast. Amid boulevards lined with historic homes, their balconies laced with ornate ironwork, you’ll discover restaurants where handwritten menus sing of the sea. Freshly plucked oysters are a pearly favourite in Mobile, so revered that the city even has an interactive scavenger hunt connecting its 12 giant-sized oyster street sculptures.

But, for a fresh take on an old classic, pull up a stool at Mobile’s recently opened The Hummingbird Way Oyster Bar, where chef Jim Smith is creating waves by jazzing up a grilled oyster with a delicious fusion of bacon, fennel and windowsill herbs.

Still peckish? Then head to Wintzell’s Oyster House for a hearty bowl of seafood gumbo, where they’ve been patiently stirring the roux since 1938. This legendary Gulf Coast institution peppers its award-winning gumbo with shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat and, that southern staple, okra. Round off your Mobile feast with a trip to the Mo’Bay Beignet Co, a stylish new-kid-on-the-block café serving up freshly fried pastries topped with peaks of powdery sugar.