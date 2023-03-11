Five local dishes to discover in South Carolina

Not far from the North Atlantic Ocean and home to acres of cultivated farmland, South Carolina boasts an abundance of fresh ingredients. Farm-to-table has long been a way of life here and, at weekends, bustling farmers markets sprout up across the state. A couple of standouts include West Columbia’s epic State Farmers Market, scaled up to the size of a sprawling village dedicated to the art of gastronomy, Greenville's Saturday Market, Columbia's Soda City Market and Aiken’s Farmers Market in the Alley, where customers are serenaded by live music as they graze.

Heading down to the state's coast, chefs buy their catch of the day directly from the docking fishing boats. In Charleston, food trucks are scattered along the streets, selling hot new takes on creole classics, washed down with refreshing sips of sweet, iced tea. As every meal is a chance to celebrate South Carolina’s distinctive culture, here are the must-try dishes in the Palmetto State.

Gullah Crab Rice

Where to find it: Lowcountry (coast)

In South Carolina’s Lowcountry, the coastal region that includes the Sea Islands, you’ll find shady oaks elegantly draped in Spanish moss and a tangle of islands separated from the mainland by tidal marshlands. Here, you’ll also find the Gullah people, the descendants of enslaved Africans who were forced to work the rice and cotton plantations, aspects of their African culture preserved due to the area’s isolation.

Today, Gullah cuisine, which fuses African cooking techniques with Lowcountry ingredients, particularly rice, seafood and fresh local vegetables, is gaining its long-overdue recognition. With the recent release of recipe book Gullah Geechee Home Cooking by the 90-year-old cooking legend Emily Meggett in April 2022, plus celebrated chef BJ Dennis due to open a Gullah Geechee restaurant inside Charleston’s International African American Museum in 2023, this is a cuisine truly stepping into the spotlight.

A great entry dish is crab rice, a tasty medley of sweet blue crabmeat, rice, bacon and vegetables — the exact quantities of ingredients ebbing and flowing with the shifting seasons. At the neighbourhood hangout Hannibal’s Soul Kitchen, in Charleston, it’s the signature dish, best served with a heap of collard greens on the side, slow-cooked with ham hocks for an extra-smoky flavour.