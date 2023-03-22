Five adrenaline-fuelled adventures to try in Jordan

1. Try cycling and mountain biking outside Amman

About 43 miles north of the capital Amman, lies Ajloun — a verdant region of sprawling pine forests, where locals can take a break from the city and connect with nature. Hire a mountain bike to explore its variety of cycling trails, such as the scenic mile-long Ajloun Forest Reserve Soap Trail. Experienced cyclists, meanwhile, should consider the 453-mile Jordan Bike Trail. Beginning in the northern town of Umm Qais, riders can take in a variety of the country’s best sites, passing through rolling fields, olive groves, ancient Dead Sea canyons and the otherworldly landscapes at Dana, Petra and Wadi Rum.

2. Traverse the deserts of Wadi Rum

Wadi Rum is a vivid maze of monolithic rockscapes, nicknamed Mars on Earth thanks to its blood-red, iron-oxide sand and granite mountains, and with less than three days of rain a year, its become the ultimate Middle Eastern destination for hikers, climbers, campers, and nature lovers. Hikers can explore the ancient canyons, some containing rock drawings over 12,000 years old, while more experienced mountaineers can scale the sandstone cliffs that reach up to 5,740ft. Other possible activities range from sandboarding to jeep drives, horse rides and camel safaris.



Prefer a bird’s-eye view? There’s also the option to glide above the desert in the passenger seat of a microlight (two-seater aeroplane) or take an exhilarating hot-air balloon excursion. Balloons Over Rum (part of the Royal Jordanian Gliding Club) has a base at the northeastern edge of the natural reserve, which takes in views of the colossal sand dunes, trains of camels and even the odd Bedouin campsite.

3. Snorkel and scuba-dive the coral reefs of the Red Sea

Just 47 miles west of Wadi Rum is the Gulf of Aqaba, a large inlet at the tip of the Red Sea. The world’s northernmost coral reef, Aqaba is home to over 1,000 species of tropical fish, as well as hawksbill turtles, shoals of barracuda and dolphins. The Japanese Garden, north of South Beach, is probably Aqaba’s most accessible snorkelling spot with sheltered, shallow waters. The Snorkelling for a Clean Sea Experience initiative encourages travellers to pick up any plastic or metal waste they find in the water and ends with a traditional meal cooked at the beach, served with Arabian herbal tea.