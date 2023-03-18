From city to ski slope: five reasons to visit Zell am See-Kaprun in spring

With its dress-circle views of the Hohe Tauern mountains — including Austria’s highest peak, the 12,460ft Grossglockner — the twinned resort of Zell am See-Kaprun is one that attracts skiers and snowboarders from far and wide. However, it’s not just winter travellers that should put this high-altitude resort atop their travel list. In the springtime, the region unfolds in a beautiful tapestry of flora and fauna. Relax on sunny terraces serving up authentic, locally sourced cuisine, before sampling the region's plentiful hiking and biking trails. And don't ditch the skis just yet — the area offers winter sports lovers the chance to enjoy longer, warmer days on the slopes until the end of May on the Kitzsteinhorn glacier.

1. Spend spring on the slopes

With 254 miles of perfectly groomed pistes varying from high-altitude glacier slopes to family friendly downhill runs, the Austrian region of Zell am See-Kaprun delivers diverse skiing terrain throughout the winter and well into the spring months. Here, much of the action takes place above 6,562ft, making for reliable late-season slope time.

The 6,447ft Schmittenhöhe is a family favourite, with knockout views of the surrounding mountains — including more than 30 peaks over 9,800ft — and a varied mix of blue, red and black runs, as well as playful fun slopes. However, it's the Kitzsteinhorn Glacier that's the region's crowning glory in springtime. Here, you'll find 37 miles of slopes sat at 10,509 ft above sea level, accompanied by astounding alpine views. Thanks to its high altitude position and reliable snow conditions, the area is open until the end of May. This means you can enjoy all the benefits of spring skiing to the maximum — from longer days, warm sunshine and quieter pistes.