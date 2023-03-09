Five ways to immerse yourself in Switzerland’s unique outdoor art scene

Look at Switzerland’s cities, with their beautifully preserved old towns, on-the-pulse galleries, avant-garde architecture and inspiring mountain backdrops, and you can’t help but think the Swiss have got it made. This is a country bursting with raw creative potential and the best way to soak it up is by stepping outside.

To best experience Switzerland's most cultural corners, call upon local expert Cécile Aguillaume, of tailor-made travel consultancy Kōmon Sàrl. Whether it’s wild swimming in the Rhine or enjoying quiet contemplation in Zurich’s Chinese Garden, here are her favourite ways to enjoy the country's artistic outdoor offerings.

1. Bask in Basel's creativity

Sat snug against the French and German borders, the city of Basel is often referred to as the cultural capital of Switzerland. Its historic streets are home to some 40 museums, including the world’s oldest public art collection (housed at the Kunstmuseum Basel, with galleries devoted to Picasso and Paul Klee), the Mario Botta-designed Museum Tinguely and its fabulous kinetic sculptures, and the unmissable, architecture-focused Vitra Design Museum, bearing Frank Gehry’s deconstructivist hallmark.

However, though the city has the highest concentration of museums in the country, its historic and cultural offerings are certainly not all found between four walls. Venture through vineyards on the three-mile Rehberger-Weg and you’ll discover 24 artworks by German sculptor Tobias Rehberger, before arriving at the Renzo Piano-designed Fondation Beyeler, a private-turned-public collection of modern works from Miró to Pollock. Cécile’s best Basel tip? Visit Museum Tinguely before jumping into the Rhine for a wild swim, floating all the way back to the historic centre.