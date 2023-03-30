Where and when to witness cherry blossoms in Japan

The rippled swell of Mount Akagi is one of the symbols of Honshu’s under-the-radar Gunma Prefecture, a region of steaming hot springs and gently sloping mountains. Worth visiting year-round for its sweeping scenery, the dormant volcano — which reaches skyward for almost 6,000ft — is especially popular in April, when the cherry trees on its southern foothills bloom candyfloss pink. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of your visit.

What should I know about the site?

Mount Akagi's Tunnel of 1,000 Cherry Blossom Trees is often seen as one of Japan’s top destinations for cherry blossom viewing — the much-loved activity known as hanami. In 1956, local residents lined this mile-long road on the volcano's southern slope with over 1,000 cherry saplings in an effort to revitalise the nearby forest, which had been stripped for lumber. Over half a century later, those seedlings have grown into a pathway embowed with pink boughs. Between the free-to-visit tunnel and its nearby Miyagi Senbonzakura no Mori Park, visitors can admire cherry trees from across the world, from deep magenta to pure white, from full, proud florets to weeping branches of delicate bells. Senbonzakura park is also home to rapeseed flowers: these canary-coloured plants carpet the hillside and, during some years, emerge at the same time as the cherry flowers in a juxtaposed palette of yellow and pink.

When's the best time to come?

Senbonzakura park comes alive during the annual Akagi Nanmen Senbonzakura Matsuri, as the local hanami festival is called. Visitors from across Japan come to bathe in the blush buds and wait for the spring breeze to rustle through, setting the cherry petals shaking and showering to the ground. During this April fixture, the park is filled with food stalls selling classic Japanese street food, such as okonomiyaki (savoury pancakes), as well as regional delicacies, including yaki-manju (sweet, grilled buns) — all best enjoyed right under the blossoms, among banks of picnickers. In the evenings, the festival also features yozakura, which translates to ‘night cherry blossoms’ and sees the trees get lit up for latecomers.