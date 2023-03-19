Where to eat in Gran Canaria: five unmissable culinary experiences

Around 540 miles east of the southern Morocco coast, the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria ranks high among Europe’s most-loved warm-weather escapes, with long sunny days and January temperatures sometimes climbing to over 20°C. Gran Canaria's broad range of activities range from hikes through dense pine forests and volcanic caves to opportunities to discover crafts and traditions dating back centuries. However, there’s no better way to embrace the island's unique culture than by diving into its flourishing local food scene.

Sheep’s cheese, tropical fruits and freshly caught seafood — seasonal ingredients fuel a world of regional Gran Canaria specialities, while new Canarian cuisine sees creative cookery pioneered by a crop of ambitious local chefs. And, as any adventure into the island-wide Ruta del Vino (Gran Canaria wine route) shows, local wineries are upping their game, too, combining generations of tradition with innovative new ideas.

1. Sample speciality coffee

Finca La Laja

Lush Valle de Agaete, in north-eastern Gran Canaria, is home to several speciality coffee producers. Surrounded by the valley’s rugged mountains, the 30-acre family-owned farm La Laja pours over 200 years of history into its fragrant Arabica beans, which are grown around 1,300ft above sea level. This farm — or finca, as they’re locally known — also produces oranges and tropical fruits, and its rippling vineyards deliver rich Canarian wines from rare local grape varieties such as listán and malvasía. On a guided 90-minute tour, you’ll learn all about the island’s coffee-making heritage, which has its roots in the 19th century. You’ll then have the chance to sample a raft of local products, including a cup of steaming café de Agaete. Stop for lunch at the team’s nearby Casa Romántica, set among pine trees and dragon trees, where superb tasting menus are fuelled by fresh La Laja produce.