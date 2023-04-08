Discover Pensacola, Florida's historic hotspot

The down-to-earth beach city of Pensacola was the site of the country’s first European settlement, where Spanish explorer Don Tristan de Luna came ashore with his crew in 1559. However, a hurricane ravaged the community in 1561 and as a result, it was lost forever. The Pensacola Museum of History tells this story and more. You’ll learn why Pensacola is known as the City of Five Flags (in the past it’s fallen under the rule of the Spanish, French and British, as well as the Confederacy and the US) and experience modern temporary exhibits such as those celebrating the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

History-hungry visitors should also head out on America’s 1st Settlement Trail, a three-mile route taking in 20 heritage stops throughout the city. Using QR codes imprinted on bronze plaques along the route, walkers will be able to delve into the history of sites such as Plaza Ferdinand VII and the old City Jail.

Look skywards, and you might even spot the Blue Angels. This US Navy flight demonstration squadron calls Pensacola home and can regularly be seen performing daring swoops and spirals on routine practice sessions above the city.

All this sightseeing should help any visitor to work up an appetite. Pensacola menus showcase a variety of fresh Southern seafood in inviting, down-to-earth restaurants. Local favourites include dishes such as Grits à Ya Ya (shrimp on a bed of smoked gouda grits with a creamy sauce), steamed or baked oysters, blue crab and mahi-mahi.

Round off an evening with a nightcap in the Downtown area, where you’ll find plenty of spots to sip craft cocktails and local brews. Don’t miss Pensacola’s signature drink, the bushwacker. This boozy milkshake is best sampled at one of the area’s buzzy beachside bars, often accompanied by live music and a laid-back atmosphere.