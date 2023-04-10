Five of the best places to stay in the Florida Keys

Palm-fringed beaches, azure-blue waters and laid-back island vibes, the Florida Keys feel more like a tropical Caribbean getaway than part of the USA. Located at the southernmost tip of America, the 125-mile-long archipelago draws in all kinds of visitors with its variety of water sports, nightlife, nature and art. And, while the region is dominated by traditional, landmark hotels, it also offers a plethora of unique and interesting boutique places to stay, from quaint cottages and B&Bs to diving resorts.

Best for: arts, culture and history

Key West — an island in the straits of southern Florida — is synonymous with the celebrated writer Ernest Hemingway. He was a fan of the region's bohemian charm and resided on the island for over a decade. As a result, art and culture are still abundant here — catch shows at the Waterfront Playhouse and Red Barn Theatre and discover local artists at Key West Art Centre. An intimate retreat in the centre of Old Town Key West, Ella Cottages is ideally situated to explore the region's key attractions, including Hemingway Home, Truman Little White House and the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum. After a long day of exploring, guests can unwind by the secluded pool or wander through the resorts hidden gardens.

Best for: cuisine

The Keys are known for Caribbean-inspired dishes and fresh seafood. On nearby Stock Island, feast on stone crab claws, conch fritters and the famous key lime pie. The Perry Hotel & Marina Key West is one waterfront oasis offering award-winning dock-to-dish and cook-your-catch fare, from crab beignets to swordfish skewers, while its chic, industrial design is inspired by the area’s boatyards. Nearby, you’ll find plenty of easy going rum bars and open-air restaurants. Try Hogfish Bar & Grill for mimosas, a hot and flaky hogfish sandwich and soulful live music.

Best for: nature activities

Home to dense mangroves, wildlife reserves and winding hiking trails, Big Pine Key is the ideal holiday spot for nature lovers. Stay at the Deer Run Bed & Breakfast, a four-room boutique-style eco lodge located in the heart of the Key Deer Refuge, to relax in the sun, launch a kayak or paddleboard through the mangroves, or simply watch the day and the endangered Key deer go by. Be sure to schedule a snorkelling trip to experience the colour and diversity of Florida’s extensive coral reef system. With a variety of coral, a sunken ship and more than 150 species of fish, Looe Key Marine Sanctuary makes an excellent Big Pine Key diving trip.