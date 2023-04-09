Florida’s forgotten coast: five destinations to visit in Franklin County

Hugging the Apalachicola Bay, in Florida’s underrated Panhandle region, this slice of the Sunshine State offers up paradisiacal beaches, seafood feasts and exciting outdoor adventures. Marinas buzz as fisherfolk pull in the catch of the day and quaint downtown areas are filled with 19th-century buildings and boutiques. The region also conjures up a rich maritime history in its museums and at lighthouses, and manages to whisk you back to the nostalgic, bucket-and-spade holidays of yore. But its imaginative arts spaces, breweries and a robust food scene mean Florida’s 'Forgotten Coast' is never stuck in the past. Here are five must-visit places.

1. Apalachicola

Best for culture and craft beer

A neat port town with a deep-rooted fishing tradition, Apalachicola is both historic and effortlessly hip. Begin your explorations in the Downtown area, which is knitted with elegant Victorian-era buildings. Here, you’ll also find a medley of independent shops, stellar seafood restaurants and quirky music venues — a highlight is the satisfyingly down-to-earth High Five Dive Bar, an old warehouse that now offers its stage to emerging local musicians. It’s also worth ducking into River’s Edge Art Gallery where you can pore over delicate ceramics, watercolours and photography by a range of forgotten coast artists. Beer-lovers will be satisfied in Apalachicola, too. Drink suds at the Oyster City Brewing Company, which carefully crafts fruity pale ales and German-style lagers, and serves them at shady sidewalk benches.

2. Carrabelle

Best for fishing adventures and unique attractions

Fishing is the lifeblood of this charming port town, and you can feast on seafood plucked right from Apalachicola Bay. Chartered fishing tours strike into both fresh and salty waters on the tail of mullet, tarpon and grouper, or you can ease out of the readily equipped marina on your own independent adventure. Back on dry land, there are quirky sights aplenty. Snap a picture at the 'world’s smallest police station', built into an old phone booth in the 1960s, or stop by the Carrabelle Bottle House — a whimsical home conjured from some 6,000 antique bottles. Picnic tables also dot the grounds around the striking 103ft Crooked River Lighthouse, which watched over forgotten coast waters for almost a century; the Keeper’s House is now packed with relics including barometers and pages from the watch book, plus detailed historic exhibits.