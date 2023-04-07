How to discover Tampa, one of Florida’s hottest destinations for 2023

What to do

Tampa Bay is a destination with a strong Cuban heritage, and nowhere is this more evident than in Ybor City. This neighbourhood is where the former town became a city in 1887, as a large influx of Latin American migrants arrived to work in its cigar factories. Learn more about this history at JC Newman: established in 1895 as the US’s first family-owned cigar company, it has unveiled a new three-floor museum inside El Reloj — the last of Tampa’s 150 original cigar factories. Highlights include guided factory tours and new cigar hand-rolling classes under the guidance of a master cigarmaker. Afterwards, visit Ybor City's new Roast on 7th deli and onsite Madame Fortune Taylor’s Speakeasy for some classic Southern comfort food.

Where to sleep

With over 2,500 new rooms, Tampa Bay’s hotel scene has boomed over the past two years. Architect Ian Schrager’s signature bright, white minimalism brings distinct style to the Tampa EDITION, which opened in October 2022 to become the city’s first five-star hotel. The figurehead of the new multi-million-dollar Water Street Tampa development, it’s deliberately presented as a place to hang out, with seven different on-site food and drink venues. The hip neighbourhood is also home to ROOST Tampa, downtown’s first and only apartment hotel. Open since July 2022, it’s ideal for digital nomads, with weekly housekeeping and co-working spaces. The two hotels join a series of new dual-branded properties in Tampa — same company, same building, shared facilities, different pitches. A 2021 opening, the Hyatt Place/Hyatt House is a stylish case in point: pick Place for Latin-inspired design, while the more spacious House is a good option for longer stays.

Where to eat

Florida was included in the Michelin Guide for the first time in 2022. Tampa made its presence felt in the Bib Gourmand section, aimed at less formal restaurants with distinctive cooking, becoming the fifth US destination to feature in the prestigious culinary guide. Entrants include Seminole Heights neighbourhood farm-to-table specialist Rooster and the Till and nearby Ichicoro Ramen, which pairs hearty dishes with a serious sake collection. Elsewhere, Sicilian favourite Casa Santo Stefano in Ybor City has a new rooftop bar, while at the new Water Street Tampa development, sushi specialist Noble Rice revels in its eight course omakase menu.