Dine on Missouri's traditional dishes

The southern region of Missouri is a land blanketed with flourishing woodland, its rivers bursting with fish. But if you think this area’s diet just boils down to the traditional staples of skillet-cooked corn bread and fruity cobblers, then think again. A hip urban eatery is honouring the area’s Native American history, its Route 66 highway serves up a slice of pure old-school Americana, while a blossoming wine growing region is attracting visitors to its tranquil lake-fronted vineyards.

Tucked between a patchwork of smouldering barbecue joints and blues bars, the Bulrush restaurant in St Louis is well worth seeking out. From his slick, low-lit dining room in the Grand Center Arts District, chef Rob Connoley is putting his own progressive spin on the indigenous foodways of Missouri. Pioneering the concept of ‘reparative restauranting’, the James Beard Award finalist has taken a deep dive into the culinary history of the Ozarks, the mountainous region in the south of the state, resurfacing with a menu that acknowledges and honours the often-overlooked communities that have called this wild landscape home — from the Native American tribes and enslaved residents to the early Euro-Appalachian immigrants.

Bulrush’s masterclass in regional gastronomy is a particularly delicious one, with a tasting menu that leans into subsistence farming, preserving and foraging. A standout dish is the Kanuchi nut soup, originally eaten by the Cherokee people of the Ozarks, finished with pickled radish and an earthy acorn shell smoke. Guest chefs from harmed communities are invited into the kitchen to tell their heritage story on a plate. Ultra-seasonal ingredients are celebrated, while the team also assists in the local revival of 18th-century seeds.