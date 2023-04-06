Sip and savour: Tennessee’s growing culinary scene

Growing up as the daughter of a nature-loving biologist meant that chef Cassidee Dabney walked on the wild side. Following an adventurous childhood spent cultivating mushrooms and roaming the US National Parks, she finally put down roots in Townsend, tucked into the foothills of the majestic Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee. It’s at the acclaimed 68-room Blackberry Farm lodge, that executive chef Cassidee can still be found striding out into the wilderness, foraging hazelnuts and garlic for the evening dining service.

As a major player in the elevation of hyper-local Southern cooking, Blackberry Farm has put the concept of ‘foothills cuisine’ — which taps into the wisdom passed down through generations of mountain dwellers and the natural rhythms of the local Appalachian ingredients — on the gourmet map. At the helm of The Barn, the atmospheric candlelit timber-frame restaurant situated in the grounds at Blackberry Farm, Cassidee and her team serve up a menu constantly in flux, which is all about rustic refinement and homegrown produce.

Favourites include roasted duck breast with a distinctively Southern sweet tea sauce, and sorbet created with local honey and thyme scavenged from the rolling fields and woodland, just visible through the restaurant’s windows. The dishes are accompanied by an eye-wateringly extensive whisky list that runs to 600 entries, with Tennessee tipples placed front and centre. Chef Cassidee’s innate skill at blending Southern comfort food with fine dining has been rewarded with a James Beard Award nomination and a reputation as a shining star of the Southern food scene.

Continue onto RT Lodge, a 58-room woodland retreat set in the shadows of the lush Smoky Mountains, chef Trevor Stockton also taps into the local landscape for culinary inspiration. Having grown up on a Tennessee farm, chef Trevor learnt to cook, preserve and pickle ingredients at the apron strings of his father. This early childhood education, of working with what’s to hand, has helped shape the dazzling menu at the RT Lodge Restaurant, with show-stoppers including creamy made-from-scratch pimento cheese and rainbow trout crowned under a pecan crust. Post meal, pull up a chair at the roaring firepit to toast s'mores and gaze up at the stars, far brighter than you’ll see in any city.