The best nature-led activities in the wetlands of Louisiana

Naturalist-led boat and kayak tours bring alligator-filled swamps and lakes to life, while boardwalk trails and waterside lodgings get you close to bountiful flora and fauna. Discover Louisiana’s watery heart with six of the top wetland adventures.

1. Take a pontoon boat ride on the Tchefuncte River

Louisiana's delicate ecosystems are really put on show during a pontoon boat ride along the Tchefuncte River. Louisiana Tours and Adventures, run by local Captain Mike Jones, is a great operator. Ease out from a jetty at Fairview-Riverside State Park, near the pint-sized town of Madisonville, bound for cypress swamps and grassy marshes. As you cruise through the bayou, Jones will regale you with tales of the area, from its logging history to its resident ghosts, while scouring the water for alligators and the skies for snowy egrets. You can opt for a sunset tour, too. The Madisonville Lighthouse loves the camera, especially when silhouetted against a blood-orange sky.

2. Kayak on Cane Bayou

A kayak ride will get you even closer to those wildlife-rich wetlands and the serpentine Cane Bayou, which shoots off from Lake Pontrachain. Join a tour with Canoe & Trail Adventures and naturalist guides will reveal the bayou’s secrets, as you push off from pine flatwoods and steal past marshes twitching with birdlife.

Your guides will also share the history of the Tchefuncte culture: Indigenous peoples thought to have inhabited this tapestry of wetlands from as early as 4,000 years ago. And if you need respite from Louisiana’s soupy summer heat, guides encourage you to hop out of your kayak at the mouth of the bayou and paddle in the water.