The highlights of Spain's cuisine, according to three London-based Spanish chefs

Tell us a bit about your cooking style.

Accessible and unpretentious. You can tell what you’re eating just by looking at the dish — there’s no artifice or frills. The most important thing for me is using the best seasonal produce and letting the ingredients shine. I’m drawn towards seafood as I was born close to the best fish ports in Catalonia.

What’s your favourite dish on the Barrafina menu?

Aside from the classics, of which I’ll never tire — tortillas, croqueta de jamon and gambas al ajillo to name a few — I’d say grilled squid with chickpeas, bomba ibérica (a ball of potato, meat and cream) and mushrooms with cured egg yolk.

What are some of your hero ingredients?

Mushrooms and truffles.

What’s the best advice anyone’s ever given you?

When I first started cooking, my chef, Jean Paul Marat at Hofmann in Barcelona, told me something I’ll never forget: “Be humble; a chef never says no to anything. Try to get over yourself every day.”

Who do you admire in the world of food?

My all-time hero, a chef I worked with and admired hugely, was Santi Santamaria. The person who inspires me the most now is Josh Niland.