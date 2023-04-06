The spirit of the south: the origins of Kentucky's bourbon

Kentucky’s craft bourbon scene is having a moment. Last year, the state attracted a record-breaking two million visitors to tour its famous distilleries and meet the makers of what is officially ‘America’s native spirit’.

Bourbon is king in the Bluegrass State. This is a place where, at any given time, 11 million barrels of it can be found ageing in vast brick warehouses – that’s two barrels to every single Kentucky resident. Where a staggering 95% of the world’s bourbon is created, it is complete with tours, tastings, specialist bars where the artisan cocktail list reads like a small novel, and quaint rural retreats that mix rolling paddocks with bourbon-soaked cuisine.

A great jumping-off point for exploring the state’s spirited bourbon industry is Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, situated on the banks of the Ohio River. Follow Louisville’s Urban Bourbon Trail to tour downtown distilleries, such as Evan Williams and Old Forester Distilling Co, and visit bars and restaurants getting seriously creative with bourbon and stroll along its storied Whiskey Row. This colourful block of cast-iron-fronted bourbon warehouses that’s seen a recent renaissance as hip speakeasy bars and distilleries make a welcome return.

At the Derby Café at The Kentucky Derby Museum, grab its ‘hot brown sandwich’, a local delicacy, and have a bar-side chat with Johnny ‘Bourbon’ Arnett, the clued-up mixologist who can race you through the impressive collection of 170 bourbons lining the shelves behind him. But you really can’t go wrong with a classic mint julep cocktail, the official drink of the Kentucky Derby, a heart-pumping horse race dubbed the ‘greatest two minutes in sports’.