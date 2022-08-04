Mysteries of a medieval kingdom

There is gold underfoot, and the Roman Empire moved mountains to get it. Today’s travellers can see how the hills of Navelgas were reshaped by ancient mining operations, and visit the highland dig site at Chao Samartín, where Romans repurposed Bronze Age forts to store their loot. So, the gold pieces hoarded by the cuélebre might well be nuggets of truth at the core of its legend.

Perhaps the beast is also a relation of the dinosaurs that left fossils and footprints on the “Dinosaur Coast” between Gijon/Xixón and Ribadesella/Ribeseya. The prehistoric past does not feel so distant along these cliffs, and nearby Tito de Bustillo cave is awash with ancient images of humans, ice-age mammals, and even a whale dating back as far as 35,000 years. The earliest homo sapiens may have painted them, or our cousins the Neanderthals, according to Professor Rodrigo de Balbín-Behrmann.

“The possibilities are open,” he says, which also applies to their meaning―perhaps these symbols served a religious purpose, but he’s reluctant to project, or to simplify. What captivates Behrmann is not just the beauty of the images, but their mystery. On these rock walls, and in the replica gallery that’s open to the public), “we find ourselves before a humanity that felt like us, and that was capable of abstracting and creating forms we still do not fully understand.”

And if these forms must be considered treasures, too, we can say the same of other riches created in Asturian caves. Cabrales, for example—a tangy, mustardy blue cheese named after the mountain community where it is matured in deep, dark, limestone caverns. Óscar Díaz Bada of Quesería Ángel Díaz Herrero makes an award-winning variety called Los Mazos using the ancestral formula pioneered by his great-great-grandparents. Cow’s, sheep’s, and goat’s milk are blended, warmed, curdled, and salted, then ripened in a cave over 4,900 feet (1,500 meters) above sea level at an optimal temperature of 6.5 to 7.5 degrees Celsius. “It’s like cooking at low heat. Everything happens slower, but the flavour and texture are more perfect,” says Díaz Bada

The grandmother who taught Óscar cheesemaking also cautioned him about the cuélebre, a warning he took literally as a child, but now reads metaphorically: “Caves are usually horizontal, but chasms are vertical and deep. I think the myth was a way to keep kids away from places where they might fall.” In the old stories, the monster is often appeased with abundant offerings of dairy produce and fresh meat. There’s a ring of truth to this, too, as the Asturians’ abiding love of food lends the regional cuisine its own power and depth, and tends toward extraordinarily generous portions.