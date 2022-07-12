Travel

A culinary guide to Gangwon, South Korea

From a plateful of healthy buckwheat noodles in Pyeongchang to freshly caught seafood in Sokcho, the South Korean province of Gangwon is a culinary wonderland. In this video, we speak to some of the faces championing its local dishes.

By Gangwon Province
Published 10 Aug 2022, 14:51 BST
A culinary journey through Gangwon

Largely isolated from the rest of the country by its mountainous landscape and rugged coastline, the northern South Korean province of Gangwon has developed a cuisine all of its own. Due to the short growing season and hilly terrain, potatoes have long been favoured over rice, while the nearby East Sea provides plenty of fresh seafood. Typical Gangwon dishes include dak galbi (spicy stir-fried chicken), makguksu (cold buckwheat noodles), gamjajeon (potato pancake) and ojingeo sundae (stuffed squid). Gangwon is also famous for its healthy namul (mountain greens), which can be found in numerous side dishes or used as topping for Korean standards such as bibimbap — a rice dish with meat and assorted vegetables. The food of Gangwon reflects the hearty, generous spirit of its people, and is a highlight of any visit.

Read more about what to see and do in Gangwon.

Read
The highlights of Gangwon's cuisine, according to celebrity c...
Read Story
Read
How to plan a road trip through Gangwon, South Korea
Read Story
Read
Gangwon: where North meets South
Read Story

For more information, go to eng.gwd.go.kr/gw/eng

