A culinary guide to Gangwon, South Korea

Largely isolated from the rest of the country by its mountainous landscape and rugged coastline, the northern South Korean province of Gangwon has developed a cuisine all of its own. Due to the short growing season and hilly terrain, potatoes have long been favoured over rice, while the nearby East Sea provides plenty of fresh seafood. Typical Gangwon dishes include dak galbi (spicy stir-fried chicken), makguksu (cold buckwheat noodles), gamjajeon (potato pancake) and ojingeo sundae (stuffed squid). Gangwon is also famous for its healthy namul (mountain greens), which can be found in numerous side dishes or used as topping for Korean standards such as bibimbap — a rice dish with meat and assorted vegetables. The food of Gangwon reflects the hearty, generous spirit of its people, and is a highlight of any visit.