The use of MDMA, a.k.a "the love drug," is booming in the United States, yet across the ocean, this boom is fuelling a mob-infested underworld in the Netherlands. Mariana investigates how the demand for MDMA here in the U.S. threatens to turn the epicentre of MDMA production, the Netherlands, into a narco-state.

Premiere 19th February 2023, 9pm.