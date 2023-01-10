Episode 3: LSD - Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller

Published 16 Jan 2023, 09:35 GMT

LSD is making a comeback thanks to the ever-growing faith in its healing capabilities. And yet, LSD remains 100% illegal, and only a tiny handful of chemists are responsible for creating the world's supply. Mariana is on a mission to find these elusive chemists and to understand the secrets they keep. 

Premiere 5th March 2023, 9pm.

