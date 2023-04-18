Episode 4. Citizens Take Charge - UFOs: Investigating the Unknown
Published 18 Apr 2023, 15:00 BST
From a 1986 sighting over Alaska by Japanese Airline pilots to a 1997 UAP sighting over Phoenix Arizona, and a flying disc over the Chicago O’Hare airport in 2008, hundreds of witnesses come forward without any official feedback from the U.S. government. Years later, many of the pilots and government officials who witnessed these sightings come together for the first time to share their story in a 2007 press conference.
