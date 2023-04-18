Episode 5. Government Breaks Silence - UFOs: Investigating the Unknown
Published 18 Apr 2023, 15:00 BST
Area 51, a military outpost in the desert, shrouded in secrecy, has long been the focus of many Unidentified Aerial Phenomena – or “UAP” – rumours. A pop culture phenomenon, Area 51 prompted one Facebook group to suggest storming the facility in search for answers. Civilian UAP groups continue making progress in providing those answers. For the first time since 1969, Congress questions high-level officials in the Pentagon on UAPs.
You might also like
Episode 1. Secret Pentagon UFO Program - UFOs: Investigating the Unknown
Episode 2. Giant UFO in Texas - UFOs: Investigating the Unknown
How did Saturn get its rings?
Asteroids vs. comets: How do they differ, and do they pose a threat to Earth?
'Snakes' on the moon? These helpers could soon join our lunar mission.