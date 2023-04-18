Episode 5. Government Breaks Silence - UFOs: Investigating the Unknown

Area 51, a military outpost in the desert, shrouded in secrecy, has long been the focus of many Unidentified Aerial Phenomena – or “UAP” – rumours. A pop culture phenomenon, Area 51 prompted one Facebook group to suggest storming the facility in search for answers. Civilian UAP groups continue making progress in providing those answers. For the first time since 1969, Congress questions high-level officials in the Pentagon on UAPs.