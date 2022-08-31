Animals

If you mess with one meerkat, you mess with all the meerkats

Meerkats have developed a battle tactic than can defeat their enemy – without even touching it. Footage from the show "World's Weirdest".

Published 5 Sept 2022, 11:48 BST
