History

If you were going to be sick in ancient times, you would have wanted it to be in Greece

The medical lessons of the ancient Greeks can still be found in modern treatment. Footage from the show "Origins: The Journey of Humankind".

Published 4 Nov 2022, 11:36 GMT
If you were going to be sick in ancient times, you would have wanted it to be in Greece
  • Ancient Greece
  • Diseases
  • History
  • Medicine
  • Ancient Civilisations
  • Ancient History
  • Biology
  • Health
  • Science
Read More

explore videos

History and Civilisation2:55

Witches, spells and black magic – all are here in the hidden forests of Romania.

History and Civilisation0:30

National Geographic – VE Day at 75

History and Civilisation2:02

Why cooking was essential to our evolution

History and Civilisation

World War II: Secrets from Above

History and Civilisation3:03

Watch the discovery of these colossal underwater ruins

Video1:33

Watch how this ancient Greek city and this natural creation coexist in perfect harmony

Video1:13

What is a Virus?

Video12:38

Bill Gates on how to end this pandemic – and prepare for the next

Video5:16

Rockets 101

History and Civilisation1:17

The Treaty of Versailles at 100

You might also like

History and Civilisation
Typhoid Mary's tragic tale exposed the health impacts of 'super-spreaders'
History and Civilisation
Witches, spells and black magic – all are here in the hidden forests of Romania.
History and Civilisation
U.S. nuclear testing's devastating legacy lingers, 30 years after moratorium
History and Civilisation
The Plague of Athens killed tens of thousands, but its cause remains a mystery
History and Civilisation
National Geographic – VE Day at 75

Explore Nat Geo

  • Animals
  • Environment
  • History & Culture
  • Science
  • Travel
  • Photography
  • Space
  • Adventure
  • Video

About us

Subscribe

  • Magazines
  • Newsletter
  • Disney+

Follow us

Copyright © 1996-2015 National Geographic Society. Copyright © 2015-2021 National Geographic Partners, LLC. All rights reserved