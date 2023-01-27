Our need to survive gave birth to the practice of bartering
Bartering and deal-making allowed human beings to abandon violent instincts – but it was not an easy path. Footage from the show "Origins: The Journey of Humankind".
Published 27 Jan 2023, 09:47 GMT
Our need to survive gave birth to the practice of bartering
explore videos
History and Civilisation2:16
If you were going to be sick in ancient times, you would have wanted it to be in Greece
History and Civilisation3:27
This fearless man lives day to day practising a strange profession: vampire hunting.
History and Civilisation2:55