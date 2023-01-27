History

Our need to survive gave birth to the practice of bartering

Bartering and deal-making allowed human beings to abandon violent instincts – but it was not an easy path. Footage from the show "Origins: The Journey of Humankind".

Published 27 Jan 2023, 09:47 GMT
Our need to survive gave birth to the practice of bartering
  • Ancient History
  • History
  • Money
  • Economics
  • People and Culture
  • Social Sciences
Read More

explore videos

History and Civilisation1:34

A simple mix, but with an explosive result

History and Civilisation1:35

The history of Thanksgiving

History and Civilisation2:16

If you were going to be sick in ancient times, you would have wanted it to be in Greece

History and Civilisation2:03

The Great Fire that changed it all

History and Civilisation3:27

This fearless man lives day to day practising a strange profession: vampire hunting.

History and Civilisation2:55

Witches, spells and black magic – all are here in the hidden forests of Romania.

History and Civilisation0:30

National Geographic – VE Day at 75

History and Civilisation1:15

What is Boxing Day?

History and Civilisation0:30

Europe From Above: Christmas – Watch the Trailer

History and Civilisation2:48

See how Europe celebrates Christmas

You might also like

History and Civilisation
Searching for traces of the ancient Chola dynasty
History and Civilisation
Facts vs. fiction: How the real Vikings compared to the brutal warriors of lore
History and Civilisation
A simple mix, but with an explosive result
History and Civilisation
The history of Thanksgiving
History and Civilisation
If you were going to be sick in ancient times, you would have wanted it to be in Greece

Explore Nat Geo

  • Animals
  • Environment
  • History & Culture
  • Science
  • Travel
  • Photography
  • Space
  • Adventure
  • Video

About us

Subscribe

  • Magazines
  • Newsletter
  • Disney+

Follow us

Copyright © 1996-2015 National Geographic Society. Copyright © 2015-2021 National Geographic Partners, LLC. All rights reserved