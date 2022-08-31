Animals

Our world is interconnected. Just ask these salmon

This fish is more important to life than we imagine. Footage from the show "One Strange Rock".

Published 5 Sept 2022, 11:49 BST
Our world is interconnected. Just ask these salmon
  • Animals
  • Environment and Conservation
  • Fish
  • Rivers
  • Science
  • Geography
  • Physical Geography
  • Water
Read More

explore videos

Animals1:24

In just a tenth of a second, this angel shark ambushes its prey

Animals0:59

WATCH: A saddle-billed stork is surprised by an African fish eagle whilst trying to hunt.

Animals2:12

If you mess with one meerkat, you mess with all the meerkats

Video0:21

Alex Honnold Greenland (IV)

Video0:11

Alex Honnold Greenland (II)

Video0:15

Alex Honnold Greenland Ambient (III)

Video0:09

Alex Honnold Greenland Ambient (I)

Space1:27

Is the sun really yellow?

Animals2:22

The dark side of maternal instincts

Animals1:45

Army ants create a living raft to save their queen

You might also like

Animals
In just a tenth of a second, this angel shark ambushes its prey
Animals
WATCH: A saddle-billed stork is surprised by an African fish eagle whilst trying to hunt.
Animals
14-foot fish spotted in river, giving hope to vanished giant’s return
Animals
Searching for Great White Sharks With Underwater Robots
Animals
If you mess with one meerkat, you mess with all the meerkats

Explore Nat Geo

  • Animals
  • Environment
  • History & Culture
  • Science
  • Travel
  • Photography
  • Space
  • Adventure
  • Video

About us

Subscribe

  • Magazines
  • Newsletter
  • Disney+

Follow us

Copyright © 1996-2015 National Geographic Society. Copyright © 2015-2021 National Geographic Partners, LLC. All rights reserved