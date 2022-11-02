History

The Great Fire that changed it all

After The Great Fire in 1666, London rose like a phoenix from the ashes. And with new construction came new ideas that would be employed the world over: urban planning, building, safety codes and regulations, sanitation and services like fire stations.

Published 7 Nov 2022, 16:31 GMT
