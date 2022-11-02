The Great Fire that changed it all
After The Great Fire in 1666, London rose like a phoenix from the ashes. And with new construction came new ideas that would be employed the world over: urban planning, building, safety codes and regulations, sanitation and services like fire stations.
Published 7 Nov 2022, 16:31 GMT
The Great Fire that changed it all
Read More
explore videos
History and Civilisation2:16
If you were going to be sick in ancient times, you would have wanted it to be in Greece
History and Civilisation2:55
Witches, spells and black magic – all are here in the hidden forests of Romania.
You might also like
If you were going to be sick in ancient times, you would have wanted it to be in Greece
Witches, spells and black magic – all are here in the hidden forests of Romania.
National Geographic – VE Day at 75
Unmasking Howard Carter – the man who found Tutankhamun
Where does the love and hate for Christopher Columbus come from?