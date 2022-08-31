The strangest meal that ever happened
Every complex lifeform on this planet, including humans, has had to rely on the same solution for what seemed like an insurmountable obstacle: getting enough energy. The answer lies within mitochondria. Footage from the show "One Strange Rock".
Published 5 Sept 2022, 11:47 BST
The strangest meal that ever happened
