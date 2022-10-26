This fearless man lives day to day practising a strange profession: vampire hunting.
More than six centuries ago a curse took root in Romanian society. As such an archaic, largely forgotten profession is still alive and well. Footage from "Atlas of cursed places".
Published 7 Nov 2022, 16:34 GMT
This fearless man lives day by day practicing a strange profession: vampire hunting.
explore videos
History and Civilisation2:55
Witches, spells and black magic – all are here in the hidden forests of Romania.
History and Civilisation2:16
If you were going to be sick in ancient times, you would have wanted it to be in Greece
You might also like
Witches, spells and black magic – all are here in the hidden forests of Romania.
If you were going to be sick in ancient times, you would have wanted it to be in Greece
The Great Fire that changed it all
How history, literature and film shaped our view of the vampire
Menorca’s ‘houses of the dead’ reveal these ancient secrets