History

This fearless man lives day to day practising a strange profession: vampire hunting.

More than six centuries ago a curse took root in Romanian society. As such an archaic, largely forgotten profession is still alive and well. Footage from "Atlas of cursed places".

Published 7 Nov 2022, 16:34 GMT
