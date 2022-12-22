What is Boxing Day?
What is Boxing Day and when is it celebrated? Despite having the word "boxing" in its name, this 19th-century holiday has little to do with jabs or hooks. Learn about the origins of this "bonus holiday" and how it is celebrated today through shopping...
Published 23 Dec 2022, 11:40 GMT
What is Boxing Day
explore videos
History and Civilisation2:55
Witches, spells and black magic – all are here in the hidden forests of Romania.
History and Civilisation2:16
If you were going to be sick in ancient times, you would have wanted it to be in Greece
History and Civilisation3:27