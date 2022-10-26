History

Witches, spells and black magic – all are here in the hidden forests of Romania.

The witchcraft business in this eastern European country is booming, with Romanians spending millions of pounds a year on spells, enchantments and potions. Footage from "Atlas of cursed places".

Published 26 Oct 2022, 13:25 BST
Witches, spells and black magic – all in the hidden forests of Romania.
  • Folk Religion
  • History
  • Legends
  • Romania
  • Earth
  • Europe
  • People and Culture
  • Religion
  • Traditions
