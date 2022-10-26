Witches, spells and black magic – all are here in the hidden forests of Romania.
The witchcraft business in this eastern European country is booming, with Romanians spending millions of pounds a year on spells, enchantments and potions. Footage from "Atlas of cursed places".
Published 26 Oct 2022, 13:25 BST
Witches, spells and black magic – all in the hidden forests of Romania.
explore videos
You might also like
The bloody legend of Hungary’s serial killer countess
Menorca’s ‘houses of the dead’ reveal these ancient secrets
Vlad the Impaler's thirst for blood was an inspiration for Count Dracula
Inside the Irish ‘hell caves’ where Halloween was born
These underwater beasts inspired fear, superstition, movies – and searches